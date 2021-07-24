chicopee police generic

(Western Mass News Photo)

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Chicopee Police responded to a call for shots fired at the Motel 6 on Johhnycake Hollow Road Friday night.

The call came in around 7:40 p.m. Friday night.

Chicopee patrol officers and detectives responded. Chicopee Police Department Lt. Holly Cote tells Western Mass News this appeared to be an isolated incident. All parties fled the scene and were no longer in the area.

The incident is under investigation. Chicopee Police ask if anyone has any information to contact their Detective Bureau at (413) 594-1740.

