CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Chicopee Police responded to a call for shots fired at the Motel 6 on Johhnycake Hollow Road Friday night.
The call came in around 7:40 p.m. Friday night.
Chicopee patrol officers and detectives responded. Chicopee Police Department Lt. Holly Cote tells Western Mass News this appeared to be an isolated incident. All parties fled the scene and were no longer in the area.
The incident is under investigation. Chicopee Police ask if anyone has any information to contact their Detective Bureau at (413) 594-1740.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.