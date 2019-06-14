CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Shots were reportred fired in a Chicopee neighborhood Thursday night and witnesses said that bullets hit a house with children inside.
Thankfully, no one was hurt, but police are asking for help to find those responsible.
It happened on Stonina Drive in Chicopee around 9:40 p.m. yesterday. Paul Sapp lives on Stonina and told Western Mass News that he saw the whole thing from his front porch.
"Right in front of the porch, a car pulled up kinda slow and then all you heard was about eight or nine shots. Everybody was just very scared, it was a very frightening thing," Sapp explained.
A Chicopee Police officer happened to be on-patrol just down the street.when he heard the gunfire.
"The weird thing is police were sitting right there, literally, like right there in the corner they were sitting there," Sapp said.
Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk added, "Heard what sounded like gunshots...he immediately called for backup."
Wilk said officers found several shell casings, but no suspects. Sapp said one apartment got hit the hardest.
"The house where they actually shot up, they hit their house four times and you know, she has kids in her house and where the bullets were, because we went inside and saw. The bullets were literally right where the kids were," Sapp noted.
Wilk said no one was injured. Now, they're looking for help.
"There have been situations like this before in that neighborhood. People are very forthcoming to us. They don't want that type of violence. You know, there's kids up there, they do work with us and provide information and in this case, we're hoping the same," Wilk explained.
Ironically, Sapp said the shooting brought this community together.
"The good thing about this is that after the shots let off, the community came together strongly. Everybody was there for one another. People that don't really talk to each other were talking to each other, making sure that everybody was okay and nobody got seriously injured and....so that we're not really going to take the nonsense," Sapp said.
Chicopee Police ask anyone who may have seen, possibly the car driving in that area of Stonina at around 9:30 p.m. or so last night, or may have any additional information to call (413)-594-1740, reference case 2700.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.