CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are investigating after shots were fired in a Chicopee neighborhood.
Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that their department received on Meetinghouse Road around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Officers responded and found that a weapon had been fired.
A nearby building was struck, but there were no reported injuries.
This most recent calls just hours after police responded to a report of shots fired on Bemis Street.
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Chicopee Police are investigating a report of shots fired on Bem…
Anyone with information is asked to call Chicopee Police at (413) 594-1740 or 'Text-A-Tip' to CRIMES (274637) and in the message, type SOLVE CHICOPEE and your tip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.