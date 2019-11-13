CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are investigating after shots were fired in a Chicopee neighborhood.

Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that their department received on Meetinghouse Road around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.  

Officers responded and found that a weapon had been fired.

A nearby building was struck, but there were no reported injuries.

This most recent calls just hours after police responded to a report of shots fired on Bemis Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chicopee Police at (413) 594-1740 or 'Text-A-Tip' to CRIMES (274637) and in the message, type SOLVE CHICOPEE and your tip.

