WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police are investigating a potentially threatening message posted on social media targeting Westfield High School.
Westfield Public Schools Supt. Stefan Czaporowski told us me someone came forward Wednesday morning and showed school officials an Instagram account with a message directed at the high school.
We also spoke to one student who showed us the account in question. It’s a private account, so we were unable to see the posts, but the account bio reads, “The Westfield High School is so **** it needs to become to a end sooner than later.”
School officials and Westfield Police confirm this is the account in question and there is an active investigation underway.
Westfield Police Captain Steve Dickenson told Western Mass News that there is no credible threat and the department has a normal school resource officer presence at the school. He also added that Facebook, which owns Instagram, has located the account, they are cooperating with the police department, and are looking into it.
Czaporowski said if you have any information to contact the Westfield High School administrators and the Westfield Police Department.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
