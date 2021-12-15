SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are investigating a late-morning bank robbery in Springfield.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to Santander Bank on the 500 block of Sumner Avenue around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday.
The suspect implied he had a gun and fled with an undisclosed amount of money.
No injuries were reported.
The incident remains under investigation by the Springfield Police detective bureau.
