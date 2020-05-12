SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Officers responded to the area of Leland Drive and Switzer Avenue for a report of shots fire around 5:15 p.m., police said.
Officers located property damage to cars and a home that were struck by bullets, police said.
Police did not say if anyone was injured.
The Springfield Police Department Detective Bureau is investigating.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story. Check back for updates.
