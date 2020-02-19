SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are investigating following an afternoon shooting in Springfield.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to the 0-100 block of Fort Pleasant Avenue around 2 a.m. Wednesday for a ShotSpotter activation.
When police arrived, they found an adult male suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center for treatment.
Walsh noted that Springfield Police detective bureau continues to investigate the incident.
