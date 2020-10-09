SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are investigating a late-morning stabbing in Springfield.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to the 2400 block of Main Street around 10:30 a.m. Friday and found a female stabbing victim.
Police also located a male suspect whom, Walsh said, also harmed himself with the knife.
Both people were taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
"This was an incident of domestic violence, the male suspect is in custody at the hospital," Walsh added.
Western Mass News has a crew at the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.
