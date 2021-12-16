HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An investigation is underway after a stabbing at Holyoke Mall.
Holyoke Police Capt. Matthew Moriarty said that officers were called to the mall around 8 p.m. Wednesday. As police were going to the scene, officers were told that the victim was outside Pizzeria Uno.
Upon arrival, they found a male Springfield resident with a stab wound to his lower rib cage and a Holyoke juvenile with a head wound.
"The victim stated he and his friends were in Eblens to purchase sneakers when they were physically attacked by 3 people," Moriarty explained, adding that the altercation ended when one of the attackers, the juvenile, showed a knife and threatened to stab someone.
The group then reportedly attacked again as the victim and his friends were leaving the mall. During this second altercation, the victim was stabbed.
"The Holyoke Juvenile that had brandished the knife in Eblens, the victim had pointed him out, was the individual with a head wound," Moriarty explained.
Both the victim and the juvenile were taken to separate area hospitals for treatment and they are listed in stable condition.
The juvenile has been charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault with a dangerous weapon.
The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Holyoke Police criminal investigations bureau at (413) 322-6900.
