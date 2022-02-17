NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police are investigating a stabbing happening at a Walmart in Northampton Thursday morning.
According to police, officers were called to the store around 5:04 a.m. for a report of two employees in an altercation.
When they arrived, officers found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was taken to Cooley Dickinson Hospital by Northampton Fire Rescue with non-life threatening injuries.
Police say a short time later, a 23-year-old man from Holyoke was placed under arrest.
He is being charged with Assault & Battery with a Dangerous Weapon.
This is a breaking news story. Stick with Western Mass News for the latest updates on-air and online.
