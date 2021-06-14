HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities in the Paper City are investigating an afternoon stabbing.
Holyoke Police Capt. Matt Moriarty said that police were called to the 177 Elm Street around 1 p.m. Monday for a reported stabbing.
Officers arrived and found an adult female on Elm Street who was bleeding from her lower body and first aid was provided. She was transported to an area hospital for additional treatment.
Moriarty added that police are currently looking for an adult female suspect.
The incident remains under investigation by the Holyoke Police criminal investigation bureau.
Anyone with information is asked to call Holyoke Police at (413) 322-6900 or 'Text-A-Tip' to CRIMES (274637) and in the message, type SOLVE and your message - include that the tip is for Holyoke and hit 'Send.'
