HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police are investigating an afternoon stabbing in Holyoke.
Holyoke Police Lt. Jim Albert told Western Mass News that the incident occurred around 3 p.m. Tuesday in the area of 591 High Street.
The male victim was taken to Baystate Medical Center. His condition is not immediately known.
Western Mass News has a crew heading to the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.
