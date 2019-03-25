SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person has been hospitalized following a stabbing Monday in Springfield.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that around 7:30 a.m. Monday, police were called to Montmorenci Street for a stabbing victim.
Our crew on-scene saw officers centered around the intersection of Chestnut Street and Montmorenci Street.
The victim was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive.
The incident remains under investigation by the Springfield Police Major Crimes unit.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
