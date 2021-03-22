(WGGB/WSHM) -- One person has been hospitalized following a weekend shooting in Springfield.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that an adult male, who was suffering from a gunshot wound, was taken by private vehicle to Mercy Medical Center around 7:40 p.m. Sunday.
The victim reportedly suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Police were able to determine that the shooting took place near the intersection of Breckwood Blvd. and Boston Road.
The case remains under investigation by the Springfield Police detective bureau.
