SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities have released new details into the death of a man Wednesday morning in Springfield.
Around 4 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to the 600 block of Union Street for a man down.
They arrived to find a man suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
On Thursday, Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said the Medical Examiner's office has performed an autopsy and, while the cause of death has not yet been determined, a gunshot wound has been ruled out.
Walsh added that the department's homicide unit is now treating the case as a "suspicious death."
The incident remains under investigation.
