GREAT BARRINGTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities in one Berkshire County town are investigating the theft of dozens of American flags.
Great Barrington Police Chief William Walsh Jr. said that the town's Department of Public Works reported on July 15 that approximately 100 flags were stolen from the town park at the intersection of Main Street and State Road.
"The flags were posted in honor of the July 4th holiday," Walsh explained.
Anyone with information is asked to call Great Barrington Police at (413) 528-0307.
