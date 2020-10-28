WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Residents in one western Mass. town are concerned after political signs were stolen and set on fire this week. This incident comes after a campaign display was set on fire a few weeks ago in Berkshire County. All of this, leading up to the presidential election that has many on edge.
Biden/Harris 2020 signs line Rochford Drive in Wilbraham, but if you look closely, there's evidence some of those signs have been stolen and even burned earlier this week.
“Before I went to bed at about 9 p.m. and noticed the sign was missing. When I came back the next day, I checked again, and I could see there was a large x," Wilbraham resident said.
This neighbor spoke to Western Mass News but wanted to stay anonymous. She said others on her street are fighting back against the vandalism, one of them putting up a different sign on their lawn, which said 'Smile you are now on camera0.'
“It's disheartening, I'm sure, and I think, if people have security cameras, they need to come forward and pass in the films," a Wilbraham resident added.
This resident requested another Biden/Harris sign and said people should be able to support whoever they want without getting their property damaged.
“It doesn’t matter who, which political candidate, if signs are destroyed, and personal property is destroyed, it's wrong," a Wilbraham resident noted.
This investigation in Wilbraham comes a few weeks after a Biden/Harris 2020 sign was displayed on a stack of hay bales, set on fire in Dalton, with a local man now arrested.
Over in Springfield, Springfield Police Department's spokesperson Ryan Walsh said, in the final days leading up to Election Day, they don’t expect any issues connected to high tensions among voters in other parts of the country.
“We don’t anticipate any real issues. It’s not a real swing state or swing area," Walsh noted.
The Springfield Police Department told Western Mass News they don’t expect any protests the night of the election. But they are prepared, in case they have to respond to calls.
"If we were maybe in Pennsylvania, Michigan, or Florida, somewhere there might be some additional precautions. But the officers are prepared, and there’s a strategy in place in case something does occur," he explained. "We just don’t anticipate it happening no matter who wins here.”
