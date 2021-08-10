HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are investigating a homicide in Holyoke.
The Hampden District Attorney's office said that on Sunday night, Holyoke Police were called to the area of Walnut Street for a reported shooting.
When emergency crews arrived, they found 25-year-old Miguel Sanchez of Holyoke suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
The D.A.'s office added that the incident remains under investigation. They are asking that if anyone was in the area of Walnut Street around 9:20 p.m. Sunday and may have seen or heard anything to contact the Mass. State Police unit assigned to the D.A.'s office at (413) 505-5993 or the Holyoke Police criminal investigation bureau at (413) 322-6900 or 'Text-A-Tip' to CRIMES (274637) and in the message type, SOLVE and your tip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.