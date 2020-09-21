HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Officials are investigating an unknown white powder mailed to the hospital in an envelope Monday, Fire Captain Kevin Cavagnac said in a statement.
“Two staff members in an administrative office were exposed to the chemical when a small amount of the powder fell out of an envelope as it was opened,” he said.
The staff isolated the envelope in an office, altered security and decontaminated themselves, he said.
Security, along with the Holyoke Police, evacuated the area.
“The two staff members were seen in the ER for observation while the Regional Hazmat team was requested to identify and mitigate the chemical,” he said in the statement.
The Hazmat team determined the chemical was not hazardous, he said.
The Holyoke Police Detective Bureau, with assistance by the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force, are investigating the identity and intentions of the sender.
