WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police are looking for information in connection with a shooting this week in West Springfield.
West Springfield Police said that officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Colony Road and Memorial Avenue around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, they could not find a victim or evidence related to that call.
Approximately a half-hour later, a 19-year-old man, who was suffering from a gunshot wound, knocked on the door of an apartment about a quarter-mile away and asked for help.
Emergency crews arrived and took the man to Baystate Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Police noted that emergency surgery was preformed and the man is in critical, but stable, condition and is expected to survive.
Anyone with information is asked to call the West Springfield Police detective bureau at (413) 263-3210 or 'Text-A-Tip' to CRIMES (274637) and in the message, type SOLVE and your tip.
