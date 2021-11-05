HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- There is an active police investigation underway in the area of West Franklin and Beech Streets in Holyoke.
Police told Western Mass News they arrived at the scene a few hours ago. Police did not provide any information, but mentioned that there are a lot of moving parts at play.
Western Mass News has a crew on the scene and will provide updates as they become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.