HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person was injured following a shooting Wednesday morning in Holyoke.
Holyoke Police Lt. Jim Albert said that around 9:20 a.m. today, police received a call for shots fired in the area of Appleton and Elm Streets.
While officers were on-scene, a call came in that a gunshot victim was at Holyoke Medical Center.
Albert noted that the victim, an adult male, was shot in the leg and the injuries are non-life threatening.
Several shell casings were found at the scene. According to Albert, investigators believe the casings came from two separate guns and the incident involved possibly two shooters.
The area of Elm Street and Appleton Street was closed off for a time while police investigated the scene.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
