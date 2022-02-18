WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A portion of Tannery Road in Westfield remains closed this afternoon due to a police investigation.
The section of the road where this investigation is at has been blocked to traffic for hours now.
Few details are currently available.
What we do know is that Westfield police are on scene.
When our Western Mass News crew arrived, we could see authorities pulling out bags and boxes out of a house.
They were loading the items into a trailer.
Our crew also spotted what appeared to be a hazmat truck. We saw at least one individual wearing a hazmat suit as well.
Western Mass News has reached out to the Westfield Police Department for more information.
As soon as more details become available we'll provide an update. Stay with Western Mass News online and on-air for the latest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.