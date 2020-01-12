BEVERLY HILLS, CA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police arrested New England Patriots receiver, Julian Edelman who was cited for misdemeanor vandalism in Beverly Hills.
Beverly Hills Police Department confirmed with Western Mass News that Edelman was arrested Saturday around 9 p.m.
Edelman was reportedly seen jumping on another driver's vehicle and causing damage at the 200 block on North Beverly Drive.
He was later released on citation and is scheduled to appear at the Airport Courthouse in Los Angeles on April 13.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
