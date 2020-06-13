WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A 'Cruiser Convoy' happened across the state for the Special Olympics today.
One of those convoys happening right here in western Mass. with the help from the group, the "Law Enforcement Torch Run."
A crowd of people watched as a line police officers drove by for the 13th Annual Cruiser Convoy for the Special Olympics.
"To be able to bring officers, troopers, and deputies from several different agencies and counties together to show the kids that we care," he said. "To show the positive side of policing and law enforcement, especially at a time like this where there's so much chaos in the world," said "Bob the Bike Guy", Robert Charland.
Its a fundraiser for the Special Olympics summer games, that are happening virtually this weekend because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The group, the "Law Enforcement Torch Run" - hosted the convoy - to raise awareness for the thousands of Special Olympic athletes who are staying active during this time.
Chief Eric Gillis from the Agawam Police Department told Western Mass News that police officers being at an event like this is, is important.
"Honestly, this is what we do all the time, and I think this is the side of policing that people never see," he said. "Officers taking time out of their days, most of these officers are here on their time today to participate in this event," Gillis explained.
An officer from the West Springfield Police Department said the money raised goes directly to the Special Olympics.
"All the money we raise in awareness helps defer the costs that they encore with their sporting events, travel expenses, new uniforms, and equipment," said West Springfield patrol officer Erica Ireland.
