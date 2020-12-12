HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police are on scene after reports of a shooting on Sargeant and Walnut Street late Saturday afternoon.
The Holyoke Police Department's spokesperson, Lt. Jim Albert, told Western Mass News that police were able to locate two known gunshot victims but couldn't confirm the conditions of both at this time.
It is also unknown whether either of the streets are closed or if they have a suspect in custody.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
