Police locate cash, drugs during executed search warrant at Ware home

WARE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Police seized a large volume of Crack Cocaine, Cocaine and cash from a basement apartment in Ware Friday morning, according to Ware Police.
Police said the search warrant was obtained as the result of an extensive investigation.
Derek Tweedie, 29, was arrested and charged with:
- Trafficking a Class b Drug 36-100 grams (Cocaine/Crack Cocaine)
- Manufacturing a Class B Substance (Crack Cocaine)
- Resisting Arrest
- Assault & Battery on a Police Officer
The Ware Police Department was assisted by the Monson Police Department, Warren police Department and Massachusetts State Police.
According to Police, Tweedie will be arraigned in Eastern Hampshire District Courthouse in Belchertown Thursday.
