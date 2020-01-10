CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Chicopee man, who had been reported missing, has been found.
Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that 60-year-old Donald Dubreuil was missing from the State Street area of the city Friday.
Police said that Dubreuil left his home on foot, possibly wearing a blue sweatshirt and black gloves, and believed that he may have be in the Willimansett area.
Wilk noted around 11:30 a.m. that Dubreuil had been found and is safe. "Thank you all for sharing and keeping an eye out," he added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.