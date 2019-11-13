ORANGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities have located a man who was reported missing in Orange.
Orange Police said that 21-year-old Gabe, who is autistic and non-verbal, left his house in the North Main Street area, on-foot, early Tuesday morning.
Emergency crews spent several hours Tuesday night and Wednesday morning searching a wooded area near his home from the air and on the ground in an effort to locate him.
Police said around 3 p.m. Wednesday that Gabe had been located and is well. Officers were in the process of reuniting him with family members.
"THANK YOU for all of your concern, prayers, driving around, checking buildings and sharing the post," police added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.