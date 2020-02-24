CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police have located a missing woman from Chicopee.
Diane Giguere, 55, has been last seen in the Aldenville area in Chicopee earlier in the day on Monday.
Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said around noon Tuesday that Giguere had been located. He thanked the public for their assistance in the case.
sly and pepper colored hair?
