ENFIELD, CT (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police have located a missing 62-year-old Enfield man after officials say he went missing.
Enfield Police officials tell us that it is believed that the man, who suffers from several medical and physical disabilities, was reportedly last seen yesterday walking in the vicinity of Enfield Terrace.
The Enfield resident was located early Saturday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.