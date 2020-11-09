PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities have located a missing Pittsfield teenager.
Mass. State Police spokesperson David Procopio said that Roos Bajanth, 13, was found by New York State Police at a Schenectady, NY home.
Bajanth reportedly left her Pittsfield home around 8:30 p.m. Saturday and had not returned home.
Officials were looking into whether Bajanth may have been with an adult male she met online, and whose identity is unknown at this time.
Procopio added that "the circumstances of her disappearance remain under investigation."
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
