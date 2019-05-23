PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Investigators say that they have located a person being sought for a warrant.
Ware Police told Western Mass News that police were looking for someone with an arrest warrant in the area of Palmer Street.
Mass. State Police noted that they were called in around 9 a.m. to assist with the matter.
Ware Police noted that officers from the Palmer Police Department located that individual around 11:30 a.m.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.