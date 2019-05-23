Police lights MGN 030519

PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Investigators say that they have located a person being sought for a warrant.

Ware Police told Western Mass News that police were looking for someone with an arrest warrant in the area of Palmer Street.

Mass. State Police noted that they were called in around 9 a.m. to assist with the matter.

Ware Police noted that officers from the Palmer Police Department located that individual around 11:30 a.m.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available

