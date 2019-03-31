PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A pedestrian was struck and killed in a hit and run in Berkshire County early Sunday morning, in Pittsfield.
The Pittsfield Police Department reports they were called to the scene at 1:30 a.m. Sunday.
The pedestrian was struck in the area of 457 Dalton Ave.
The vehicle involved was traveling eastbound on Dalton Ave. just east of Plastics Avenue and did not stop, police say.
It's believed to be a light colored Ford SUV and was last seen heading east on Dalton Ave. towards the town of Dalton.
Police say the vehicle will have front end damage.
At this time the identity of the pedestrian is not being released.
If you have any information that could help investigators with this case, please contact the Pittsfield Police Department at 413-448-9700 ext. 339.
