SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield police are looking to identify a man they say gave someone a 'Covid hug' at Walmart...and they say it's not the first time.
The latest incident is alleged to have happened on Sunday, August 15th at around 7:10 p.m. at the Walmart on Boston Road.
The Springfield Police Department posted about the incident Friday, asking for the public's help.
"This suspect took an item out of a victims hands and then gave him a hug. He told the victim "Just giving you a Covid hug. You now have Covid." The suspect then started laughing and walked away," police say.
They tell us the victim, who is a cancer survivor, had never seen the suspect before.
"This suspect had done this to other customers as well," police noted.
Do you recognize him?
If so, please contact the Springfield Police Detective Bureau at 413-787-6355 or text an anonymous tip to 'CRIMES' (274637) and in the message type 'solve' and then add your tip.
