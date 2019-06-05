SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are looking for the public's help with information as they continue to investigate a Springfield homicide.
Police were called to a reported shooting on the 100 block of Parker Street in Indian Orchard around 2 a.m. Monday, May 27.
Investigators arrived and found 29-year-old Zachariah Ramsey suffering from a gunshot wound. He later died at the hospital.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said Wednesday that the department's Major Crimes Unit is looking for information and/or speak with anyone who attended a party at 174 Parker Street from Sunday, May 26 into Monday, May 27.
Police are also looking to speak with anyone who may have been in that area at the time of the incident.
"Tips, no matter how big or small could be pertinent to this investigation and bring some justice for Mr. Ramsey’s family," Walsh added.
Anyone with information is urged to either call the Springfield Police Major Crimes Unit at (413) 787-6355 or 'Text-A-Tip' to CRIMES (274637) and in the text, type SOLVE and your tip.
