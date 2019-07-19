NORTH ATTLEBORO, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Local and state police are looking for the public's help in the whereabouts of a young girl who is believed to be with her father.
North Attleboro Police said that they are looking for 3-year-old Ava Amitan, who may be with her father, 35-year-old Vadim Amitan.
"DCF has assumed emergency custody of the girl, and information received by police suggests the child may be missing and endangered," North Attleboro Police said in a statement.
Ava is described as approximately 3'2" tall and weighs about 35 to 40 pounds. She has hazel eyes and curly strawberry blonde hair.
Vadim is described as approximately 6'2" tall and weighs about 175 pounds. He has hazel eyes, brown hair, and a tattoo of a black arrow on his left hand.
Investigations believe Vadim may be driving a silver 2007 Toyota Camry with a Rhode Island inspection sticker and Mass. registration: 8ZB-349.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately, Mass. State Police at (508) 820-2121, or North Attleboro Police at (508) 695-1212.
