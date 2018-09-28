Local and state authorities are looking for your help in locating a missing man.
Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney's office, said that 54-year-old Christopher Julian of Granby was last seen on September 12 walking along North Elm Street in Northampton, in the area of Cooley Dickinson Hospital.
Julian was last seen wearing dark clothing and has a brown scruffy beard.
Anyone with information is asked to call the D.A.'s office at (413) 584-3000. Granby Police at (413) 467-9222, or Northampton Police at (413) 587-1100.
