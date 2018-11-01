WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- West Springfield Police are looking for your help finding the driver of a dirt bike seen riding through a popular park illegally.
Witnesses said that they've spotted the person several times speeding through Mitteneague Park, creating what West Springfield Mayor William Reichelt called a dangerous situation.
Mittineague Park covers about 325 acres in the southern section of West Springfield. Hiking, cross country skiing, dog walking are all encouraged.
Dirt biking, however, is illegal.
"No dirt biking, ATVing, or anything is allowed in our parks or public lands," Reichelt noted.
West Springfield Police posted pictures of the bike on their Facebook page, spotted several times recently, riding in and around Mitteneague at high rates of speed.
Reichelt told Western Mass News that, at one point, a park ranger gave chase, but couldn't catch up. The mayor is calling the situation a safety hazard.
"It doesn't look (a) safe for them, but (b), it’s not safe for other people that are walking and jogging and dog walking through Mitteneague. It’s a very heavily used park, which is great, but the trails aren't wide enough and nothing was meant to have that kind of use there," Reichelt added.
Years ago, Richelt said many residents didn't feel safe coming to Mitteneague, thanks to drug activity and other illegal uses, like dirt biking and ATVing. The town, he said, has worked hard to bring the park back.
"Our park and recreation commission and friends of park and rec have done an incredible job over the past few years to really weed this kind of noxious uses out of the park and people feel comfortable being in that park and we don't want to lose that," Reichelt said.
Reichelt wants to get a message out to the driver of this bike.
"Since it's illegal, they're getting involved beyond a park ranger ticket, there will be police action," Reichelt explained.
Reichelt said for the safety of those who use the park, this activity can't be tolerated.
Anyone with information on this person or dirt bike in question is asked to please contact West Springfield Police at (413) 263-3210 or 'Text-A-Tip' to CRIMES (274637) and in the message, type SOLVE and your tip.
