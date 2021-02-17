West side sunoco car theft

(Photo courtesy: West Springfield Police Department)

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- West Springfield police are asking for the public's help identifying a man accused of stealing a vehicle from a gas station Wednesday morning.

According to police, the vehicle was taken from the Sunoco gas station at 735 Westfield Street around 7 a.m.

Anyone with information on the man pictured above is being asked to contact the West Springfield Detective Bureau at 413-262-3210 and refer to case number 21-3258.

Anonymous tips are welcome.

