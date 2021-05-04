SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police made an arrest after an afternoon shooting in Springfield.
According to Springfield Police, Springfield Police Detectives under the direction of Captain Trent Duda arrested the shooter.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh told Western Mass News that a shots fired call was received around 12:20 p.m. Tuesday.
Officers arrived and found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries.
Our crew on-scene reported seeing 11 evidence markers in the roadway.
Walsh noted that detectives continue to investigate the incident and are interviewing witnesses.
Bethesda Lutheran Church Pastor Lauren Holm said she organizes walks to advocate for peace in the streets. She said this recent uptick in violence is discouraging.
“We carry with us the names of all the people who have died of violent death that year along with the police officers who have died in the line of duty, and each year those names get heavier and heavier so many people that are young and have had their lives cut short so many families losing a loved one. It just breaks our heart,” Holm said.
Neighbors said they didn’t hear any gunshots, and a friend of the victim and he said he hasn’t been updated on his friend’s condition.
