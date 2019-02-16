LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police say the owner/operator of Frank's Diner on East Street in Ludlow has been arrested on multiple charges following a raid last night.
Francisco Evangelista, 75, from Ludlow was taken into custody at the restaurant by detectives with the Eastern Hampden County Narcotics Task Force Assigned to District Attorney Anthony Gulluni's Office, the Ludlow Police Detective Bureau, and by Massachusetts State Police.
Evangelista is facing a number of charges including Trafficking in Cocaine, Possession of Class B Drug (Suboxone), Possession of Class E Drug (controlled prescription drugs: Cialis, Viagra, and Teva), and Possession of Ammunition Without a License.
Lt. Daniel Valadas with the Ludlow Police Department confirmed with Western Mass News that he wasn't the only person arrested at Frank's Diner Friday night.
Two other men were taken into custody at the restaurant as well.
Jonathan L. Table, 38, from Monson was arrested and charged with Possession of a Class B Drug (cocaine).
And Martin Morales, 48, from Springfield was arrested on Possession of a Class B Drug (cocaine), Possession of a Class E Drug (prescription medication) and police say he also had a Warrant out for his arrest...however, no word what that Warrant was for.
Police tell Western Mass News they responded to the restaurant around 5:45 p.m. Friday.
A search warrant was also executed at a home on Franklin St. in Ludlow in connection to this investigation.
All 3 men were taken into custody without incident, police confirm, and transported to the Ludlow Police Department for booking.
Evangelista was held overnight on $25,000 bail. Valadas confirmed with us that he did post bail this morning.
"This man was running an organized narcotics business. We will be contacting the Ludlow Department of Inspectional Services to request the restaurant be shut down due to health code violations," Valadas told Western Mass News.
He also told us that Evangelista was in possession of several DTA cards (similar to EBT cards).
"About a half-dozen if not more of other people's DTA cards," explained Valadas.
Police tell us they will be contacting the Massachusetts Department of Transitional Assistance to alert them about Evangelista's arrest and what they found.
Detectives also confiscated 'drug distribution equipment' including scales and packaging materials, as well as $3,000 in cash that Evangelista allegedly had in his possession.
All 3 men are expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Palmer District Court.
