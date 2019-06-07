SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is under arrest after allegedly bringing an air rifle into a Springfield park.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that a 911 came in around 12:20 p.m. Friday reporting that a man with a rifle entered Forest Park.
"This caused a large disturbance with hundreds of kids in the park," Walsh explained.
Officers responded and located the suspect, 21-year-old Jamin Martinez of Springfield, allegedly in possession of an air-rifle.
Martinez has been charged with disorderly conduct and breach of peace while armed.
Walsh noted that the air rifle has been confiscated.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
