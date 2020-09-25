SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police arrested a Springfield man for a kidnapping attempt Friday, police said.
Around 1 p.m. Friday, police were called to the 1800 block of Main Street for a report of an attempted kidnapping, police said.
A man later identified as Jason Goodwin aggressively approached a woman and tried to grab her, but wasn’t able to, police said.
The woman was not injured and the two did not know each other, police said, and Goodwin fled in a car.
Officers went after the car, and one officer had to quickly move away to avoid being hit, police said.
An officer arriving to assist moved his car in the way to block Goodwin from fleeing, police said, and then Goodwin struck the cruiser.
The car remained running and Goodwin wouldn't get out. Police forced entry by smashing the windows with their batons and took Goodwin into custody, police said.
Goodwin was charged with kidnapping, failure to stop for police, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and resisting arrest.
