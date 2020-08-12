SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Northampton man is facing several charges after allegedly crashing a dirt bike Tuesday night in Springfield.
Officers were patrolling along Dickinson Street around 8 p.m. yesterday when they saw a dirt bike cut in front of their cruiser, accoring to Springfield Police spokesperon Ryan Walsh.
The dirt bike operator, whom police identified as 35-year-old Anthony Jolly, allegedly then tried to speed through a red light at Dickinson and Oakland Streets when he collided with a car and was thrown 15 feet.
"Mr. Jolly was also carrying a loaded firearm while he was illegally riding the dirt bike," Walsh explained, adding that the gun came off of Jolly due to the impact of the crash.
Investigators also search Jolly's fanny pack and recovered additional ammunition and counterfeit money.
Jolly has been charged with:
- Carrying a firearm without a license
- Firearm violation with three prior violent/drug crimes
- Carrying a loaded firearm without a license
- Carrying a dangerous weapon while having an active warrant (two counts)
- Possession of ammunition without an FID card
- Unregistered motor vehicle
- Uninsured motor vehicle
- Operating to endanger on an ATV
- Operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license (subsequent offense)
- Possession of a counterfeit note
- Arrest warrant
Jolly, who was reportedly not wearing a helmet, suffered serious, but non-life threatening, injuries. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center for treatment.
Walsh explained that Jolly has also been previously convicted for assault with a dangerous weapon (firearm), kidnapping, and armed robbery.
