SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a car in Springfield.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to Pinevale and Essex Streets in Indian Orchard around 5:05 a.m. Thursday to conduct a well-being check on someone inside a car.
When police arrived, they found a man dead and suffering from a gunshot wound.
The incident remains under investigation by the Springfield Police homicide unit.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Springfield Police detective bureau at (413) 787-6355 or 'Text-A-Tip' to CRIMES (274637) and in the message, type SOLVE and your tip.
