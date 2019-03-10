SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A man suffered a gunshot wound in Springfield early Sunday morning and now police are reporting his injuries could be 'potentially' life threatening.
Captain Richard LaBelle confirmed with Western Mass News the 47-year-old man was shot in the abdomen around 3:30 a.m.
This happened on Malden Street.
When our crew arrived on scene we could see police investigating the shooting.
Originally Western Mass News was told the man suffered non-life threatening injuries, however his condition has since been updated to 'potentially life-threatening injuries.'
This according to Ryan Walsh, representative for the Springfield Police Department.
He gave us the update around 9:05 a.m. Sunday.
At this time no arrests have been reported and it's not known if police have identified any suspects.
The Springfield Police Department is continuing to investigate.
If you have any information that could help officers with this case please contact the Springfield Police Major Crimes Unit at 413-787-6355 or text an anonymous tip to 'CRIMES' (274637) and in the message type 'solve' and then add your tip.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story. When new information comes into our newsroom we will put out an update both on-air and online.
