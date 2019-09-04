SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Tennessee man is under arrest after allegedly stealing a truck then trying to hit a Springfield police cruiser.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers responded to Cadwell Drive around 12:20 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a stolen truck.
"A trucking company had just terminated the suspect, identified as Terrance Suggs, from his employment. Mr. Suggs then got into a semi-truck and drove off," Walsh added.
The truck was spotted a short time later near Page Blvd. and Berkshire Avenue and pulled the truck over along the 1300 block of Page Blvd.
Suggs, 31 years old from Memphis, TN, initially stopped, but then allegedly pulled a u-turn and drove straight at the police cruiser.
The officer was able to get his car out the way.
Walsh said that Suggs eventually stopped on Fiberloid Road and was taken into custody.
Suggs is facing several charges including receiving a stolen motor vehicle, assault with a dangerous weapon, and failure to stop for police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.