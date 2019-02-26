SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There's new information on an accident involving a pedestrian in Springfield late last week.
Police told Western Mass News that the pedestrian - a 33-year-old Springfield man - has died from his injuries.
The accident took place on Edgeland Street just before 10 p.m. Friday.
Police said that the man was rushed from the scene to Baystate Medical Center.
Authorities said that the driver remained at the scene.
The incident remains under investigation and no charges are pending at this time.
