WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Shortly after 10 p.m. last night, police say a man 'darted' in front of a vehicle in the 1700 Block of Westfield Street in West Springfield.
The West Springfield Police Department tells Western Mass News this 24-year-old man suffered "some head injuries."
They say his injuries are non-life threatening.
He was transported to Baystate Medical Center in West Springfield by the West Springfield Fire Department ambulance crew.
Police Sgt. Joe LeFrance confirms the driver did stay on scene.
"Witnesses corroborated the driver's account, that the pedestrian darted into the road," LeFrance tells us.
As of now, this incident is under investigation and police aren't expected to file any charges or citations against the driver at this time.
